Pakistan: Karachi’s renowned food festival saw fights, mayhem, and harassment of families.

On Sunday, when Karachi food festival came to a conclusion, participants posted horrifying stories of harassment and groping.

Videos that surfaced on social media throughout the three days of the Karachi Eat Festival revealed extreme disorder, poor organisation, and mayhem there.

Videos of stags jumping the wall, crashing over the barriers, and entering the event were posted by festival attendees.

According to a video posted by Pakistan Daily, this year’s #KarachiEat saw hundreds of stags gatecrash the venue, causing music performances and other agenda items to be cancelled. The event’s attendees allege total security failure.