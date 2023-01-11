Report by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says the last eight years have been the warmest on record

The last eight years have been the most warmest on the record, according to a research by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), which was released on Tuesday. This is true despite the La Nia weather pattern, which is also known as ‘a cold event’ in Spanish.

According to the report, last year was also the second warmest year overall and Europe’s warmest summer since records began in the 19th century. The globe as a whole had its fifth warmest year last year.

Scientists have attributed this average rise in temperatures throughout the year in 2022 to an unprecedented number of natural disasters which brought record heat waves across Europe, India and Pakistan, followed by Islamabad facing deadly floods, and a near-record low amount of Antarctic sea ice.

‘2022 was yet another year of climate extremes across Europe and globally,’ said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.