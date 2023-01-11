Voice of Global South Summit to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the virtual Voice of Global South Summit.

The summit will give developing nations a stage on which to present their priorities and difficulties regarding developmental issues.

Under the theme ‘Unity of voice, unity of purpose,’ the two-day summit will bring together developing nations on a common stage and feature in-depth discussions spread across 10 sessions on topics like international relations, money, energy, trade, health, education, and the environment.

Two sessions for heads of state and government will be presided over by Modi, one at the beginning and one at the end of the summit.

‘Voice of the Global South for Human-Centric Development’ will be the theme of the opening session, and ‘Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose’ will be the theme of the closing session for leaders.

More than 120 countries were invited to the summit, according to a statement made by the external affairs ministry last week, though the number of confirmed attendees was unclear. Also unknown was whether the Indian side would present any unique initiatives at the summit.

According to those familiar with the preparations for the event, the Indian side is expected to share its experiences in a variety of development-related fields, such as digital public goods and health.

According to those in the know, the summit will give the Indian side a chance to learn about the difficulties and problems faced by developing nations.

India intends to channel the summit’s outcomes into its G20 presidency in the form of a summary of the priorities, perspectives, inputs, and ideas from the participating leaders.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated at a media briefing on Thursday, ‘We would like to hear from countries that are not members of the G20, to share with us as to what they think in their system of things could be included in the discourse within the framework of the G20.’