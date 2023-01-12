Karipur airport to be partially closed from Sunday; Likely to impact domestic services

Karipur: The Kozhikode International Airport will be partially closed for 8 hours from January 15 onwards as part of renovation works. The decision is likely to impact domestic services as the runway will be closed from 10 am till 6 pm. Several domestic services, including daytime Delhi-Mumbai flights, have been rescheduled in order to avoid operations during the closure window.

According to the airport director, the rescheduled flight timings can be known from the aircraft companies. As per the contract, the renovation works are to be completed within six months. The last renovation at the airport took place in 2015. Tarring works to strengthen the runway surface will commence on January 15. In addition, a lighting system will also be set up in the mid-portion of the runway.

The renovation activities are being conducted on the basis of directions put forward by the investigatory commission, which was appointed in the backdrop of the flight accident in 2020. With the setting up of the new lighting facility, air traffic can be facilitated during night and fog.