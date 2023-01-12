US and Brazil to join forces to investigate the storming of the capital Brasilia by supporters of former president

According to an exclusive report, US and Brazilian senators want to work together to examine into the former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters’ storming of the capital city of Brasilia.

According to the publication’s sources, the Brazilian lawmakers looking into the events in Brasilia earlier this week might benefit from the assistance of the recently disbanded US House of Representatives select committee that issued a report accusing Donald Trump of being responsible for the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

The report created by his panel, according to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, might be used as a template for similar inquiries.

‘I am extremely proud of the January 6 Select Committee’s work and final report. If it serves as a model for similar investigations, I will help out in anyway possible.’

Moreover, Brazil’s Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco has held talks with a senior US diplomat in Brasilia to discuss the possibility of such a collaboration.

The riots by Bolsonaro’s supporters from earlier this week has drawn eerie similarities to the January 6 insurrection attempt by Trump supporters in 2021.