This is diet is effective in preventing infertility, new study

Mediterranean diet is very famous among health conscious people. Mediterranean diet have long been praised for their multiple health benefits. Now research suggests that it may also help in the treatment of infertility.

A study conducted by researchers in the Monash University, the University of the Sunshine Coast and the University of South Australia found that a Mediterranean diet can increase male sperm quality, fertility and the success of assisted reproductive technology (ART).

Researchers have found that the anti-inflammatory properties of the Mediterranean diet can improve couples’ chances of conceiving. Infertility is a global health problem affecting 48 million couples and 186 million individuals worldwide.

The Mediterranean diet is primarily plant-based. It includes whole grains, olive oil, fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, herbs, and spices. Includes yogurt, cheese, fish, chicken or eggs, and red and processed meats.