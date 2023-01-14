Studies show that the death rate from cancer decreased from 2019 to 2020 by 1.5 per cent in the US

The US cancer death rate has dropped by a remarkable 30% over the previous three decades (about 1991-2023). A study that was published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians estimates that this has resulted in the saving of around 3.8 million lives since 1991. Even better, research indicates that compared to other serious illnesses, the death rate from cancer dropped from 2019 to 2020 by 1.5%.

According to research, cancer is not only a serious problem for global health but also the second-leading cause of death in the US, right after heart disease. The COVID-19 is ranked third.

Over the course of the three decades (circa 1991-2023), researchers estimated that 2.6 million deaths in men and 1.2 million in women from cancer were averted. Men saw a 2.6 per cent annual decline in lung cancer incidence from 2015 to 2019 compared to women’s 1.1 per cent yearly decline.

Young women’s (20 to 24-year) risk of developing cervical cancer has dramatically decreased, falling by 11.4 per cent between 2012 and 2019 and by a staggering 65 per cent overall within the same time frame.

The study found that the death rate has dropped over the previous three decades as a result of a dip in smoking and advancements in cancer diagnosis and treatment.