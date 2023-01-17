EU financial assistance to Ukraine in first tranche is 3 billion Euros

According to Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko, Ukraine received the first 3-billion-euro ($3.26-billion) tranche of an 18-billion-euro financial help package from the European Union on Tuesday.

‘The first 3 billion euro tranche of the 18 billion euro total for 2023 was given to Ukraine today. The terms on which the money is given to Ukraine are extraordinarily favourable. Thankful for their assistance in ensuring Ukraine’s financial stability from EU partners,’ Mr. Marchenko tweeted something.