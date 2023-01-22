Due to broken coupling, freight train in Rajasthan’s Baran splits in two

After the coupling failed in Rajasthan’s Baran, a freight train was split in half and forced to travel nearly two kilometres without 11 waggons. The coupling broke on the tracks while the train was travelling from Baran’s Kawai-Kota route to Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, causing the waggons to become disjointed.

79 of the train’s 90 waggons, which had two engines in the front, became separated when the coupling broke, leaving 11 waggons stranded on the tracks.

On Saturday, the train also left Salpura-Chhabra station without its 11 waggons because the coupling had failed. The train was immediately stopped after the loco pilot received the information.

The waggons were connected by officials in just over an hour.

When the railway team from Kawai station arrived at the location, the goods train’s waggons were attached together. Other trains travelling this route were unaffected by the delay, though.