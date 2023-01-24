Palaeontologists find 256 fossilised Titanosaur eggs and 92 nests of herbivorous Titanosaurs in Narmada Valley

According to the Economic Times, palaeontologists recently discovered 92 herbivorous Titanosaur nests and 256 fossilised Titanosaur eggs in the Dhar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Narmada Valley. Titanosaurs are the largest known dinosaurs.

According to the most recent discovery, the Narmada Valley was a location for dinosaur spawning millions of years ago. This is not the first time a discovery of this kind has been unearthed, as other palaeontologists have discovered dinosaur nests and eggs in the MP district of Jabalpur and the Gujarat town of Balasinor.

A team of palaeontologists from the Mohanpur-Kolkata, Bhopal, and Delhi’s Indian Institute of Science Education and Research did fieldwork in various villages in the Bagh and Kukshi districts of the Dhar district.

There is a strong possibility that the Titanosaurs either travelled to this area of the Narmada Valley particularly to deposit the eggs or that the eggs were also hatched there.

The eggs they discovered showed signs of both hatching and not having been hatched, according to lead researcher Dhiman. He said that no bones had been discovered and that a micro CT scan was necessary for further investigation.