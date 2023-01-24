US health authority suggests that healthy adults receive one dose of the most recent updated COVID-19 shot each year

The US health authority proposed on Monday (January 23) that healthy persons receive one dose of the most recent updated COVID-19 injection each year, similar to the influenza vaccination campaign, in an effort to streamline the country’s approach to COVID vaccination.

Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration advised that a team of outside specialists look at the possibility of annually giving two doses of the Covid vaccine to a subset of young children, the elderly, and persons with compromised immune systems.

The regulator promoted the need for routine selection of variations for upgrading the vaccine in briefing materials sent prior to a meeting of its panel on Thursday, similar to how strains for flu shots are changed yearly (January 26).

‘We need to do something different, because right now it’s confusing. The messaging has been very, very mixed and confused about how important the vaccine is,’ said Dr. Bruce Farber, an infectious disease physician and chief of public health and epidemiology at Northwell Health who spoke to Reuters.

‘One consistent unified message with a standard schedule I think would make a lot of sense,’ she added.