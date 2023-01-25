23-year-old Indian student dies after armed robbers shot him at Princeton Park in Chicago, United States

In Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday night at Princeton Park, armed thieves shot a 23-year-old Indian student, killing him. A second Indian student was hurt and is in a serious condition.

Devsish Nandepu has been named as the deceased Indian student. Around 6:55 p.m. local time, a dark-colored car approached the two friends who were standing close to Princeton Park’s parking lot. They were both fired upon when the armed bandits demanded they hand over their possessions.

After being transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Nandepu passed away there around 4 AM on Monday.

The police said the other student accompanying Nandepu was admitted to the University of Chicago Medical Center after he was struck in the chest and is in critical condition. So far, no arrest has been made in the case.

Over the past few weeks, Chicago has witnessed a series of gun violence incidents, raising concerns about public safety and the law & order situation under controversial Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot.