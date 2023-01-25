Republic Day 2023: Quotes by some famous Indian leaders and eminent personalities

1.’Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.’ – B.R. Ambedkar

2.’I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile.’ – B.R. Ambedkar

3. ‘A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.’ – Mahatma Gandhi

4. ‘At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.’ – Jawaharlal Nehru

5. ‘One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.’ – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

6. ‘Bombs and pistols do not make revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.’ – Bhagat Singh

7. ‘India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfill her dreams.’ – Atal Behari Vajpayee

8. ‘Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian.’ – Sardar Patel

9. ‘If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.’ – Chandra Shekhar Azad

10. ‘Courage to give, Courage to think different, courage to invent, the courage to discover the impossible, Courage to travel into an unexplored path, courage to share knowledge, the courage to remove pain, courage to reach the unreached, courage to combat problems, and succeed are the qualities of youth.’ – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam