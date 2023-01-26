A Madhya Pradesh doctor who cures patients for 20 rupees receives the Padma Shri award.

Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the nation, was given to a Madhya Pradesh doctor who serves patients for just Rs 20.

Around 200 patients visit Dr. Munishwar Chandar Dawar every day, and each one pays a minimal fee of Rs 20.

On January 16, 1946, Dr. Dawar was born in Punjab, Pakistan. He moved to India following Partition. His MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree from Jabalpur was earned in 1967.

He also spent around a year in the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. Since 1972, he has been offering health care services to residents of Jabalpur.

Dr. Dawar began treating patients for Rs. 2 and now only costs Rs. 20.

Dr. Dawar said in a statement to the news agency ANI: ‘There was undoubtedly conversation in the home about the appropriateness of such a modest charge, but there was no disagreement. The fees weren’t raised because we didn’t have any other goals but serving the public. The fundamental tenet of success is that patience and hard work pay off, and success is also valued.’

Dr. Dawar said after receiving the Padma Shri award: ‘Sometimes working hard pays off, even if it takes time. I have got this award as a result of that and with the people’s blessings.’