Indian businessman Pramod Mittal charged in Bosnia with heading an organised crime group and abuse of office

A co-owner and head of the supervisory board of a coke plant in the northeastern town of Lukavac, Pramod Mittal of India, was charged with abuse of office and leading an organised crime group in Bosnia on Thursday.

Accused of ‘leading an organised crime ring’ that reportedly assisted him in stealing about 11 million euros (USD 12 million) from Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac, Mittal is the younger brother of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal (GIKIL). Along with the local government, he shared ownership of the facility in northeastern Bosnia near Tuzla.

Other charges include illegally taking over control of the metallurgical coke producer despite failing to invest 23 million euros, or more than half the amount he committed to invest in 2003 in return for the 51 per cent stake in the company.

Seven others, including two Indian and five Bosnian former members of the company’s management, have been charged with Mittal on charges including organised crime, corruption and abuse of office.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the people charged had formally responded to the charges.