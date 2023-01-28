Air India to seal half of an order of 495 jets with engine and Boeing suppliers General Electric and CFM International

According to industry sources, General Electric and CFM International, suppliers of engines and Boeing, will likely finalise half of Air India’s order for 495 planes on Friday as the airline’s owners work to revitalise the company and fiercely fight with its rivals.

On the day that will mark one year since the Tata Group regained control of the former state-run carrier, Air India will place an order for 20 Boeing 787s, 10 Boeing 777Xs, and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.

The order’s second half, which as per industry sources includes 40 Airbus A350 widebody aircraft and 235 Airbus single-aisle jets, is set to be wrapped up formally in the coming days.

Senior Boeing officials, which includes Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ chief executive Stanley Deal, along with CFM and GE executives, are expected to finalise the deal in India on Friday.

Although there were expectations of a single co-ordinated announcement earlier, it is unclear when the company will publicly disclose the deals, especially because of Aero India air show is set to be held in February when the deals of the companies are usually revealed.