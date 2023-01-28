Legal dispute over a never-made film starring French actress Eva Green reaches London’s High Court

On Thursday, a protracted legal fight involving an unproduced movie featuring the French actress Eva Green made it to London’s High Court.

Green, who appeared in the James Bond movie ‘Casino Royale’ with Daniel Craig, is asking for reimbursement of her acting salary for the sci-fi production ‘A Patriot,’ which was never finished.

The 42-year-old actress is suing White Lantern Film, a production company based in the UK, asserting that she is still entitled to her $1 million (£810,000) fee. The production, which was announced in 2018, failed the year after.

Green claimed in her lawsuit that the ‘pay or play’ condition in the contract required her to pay the amount. She also asks for her legal fees to be covered.

White Lantern Film countersued, alleging that she derailed the £4 million project by making ‘unreasonable demands’ and by dropping out of the lead role.

The trial is expected to last nine days, with the judge issuing a ruling at a later date.

Green did not appear at the first full hearing Thursday and was represented by her lawyer Edmund Cullen, but is due to give evidence on Monday.