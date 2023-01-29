Swedish woman travels to India to wed her Facebook friend in the Uttar Pradesh

Love, it is said, knows no bounds. Similar events occurred when a Swedish woman recently wed a local person in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

Christen Liebert travelled to India to wed Pawan Kumar, whom she met through Facebook, in accordance with Hindu traditions, at a school in Etah on Friday.

In a video of the wedding that ANI released, Christen Liebert is seen placing the garland around the groom’s neck during the varmala ritual while wearing an Indian wedding gown.

Apparently, Christen Liebert and Pawan Kumar connected on Facebook around 2012.

Engineer Pawan Kumar is employed by a company after earning his B. Tech from Dehradun.

His family did not object to the union in any way.

According to the groom’s father, Geetam Singh, their happiness depends on the wellbeing of the kids. ‘We are completely in favour of this union,’ he declared.