Over an area of 83.9km, the city is divided into four zones: Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4.

Important thoroughfares include Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road connect Hind City.

Burj Dubai was renamed Burj Khalifa earlier in 2010 in honour of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was at the time the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as the ruler of Dubai, renamed the Al Minhad neighbourhood ‘Hind City.’

He is the third child of former UAE vice president and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Mohammed became vice president and ruler after his brother Maktoum’s passing in 2006.