Mexican actor Pablo Lyle sentenced for punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019

Pablo Lyle, a Mexican actor who starred in the well-liked Netflix crime series ‘Yankee,’ was given a five-year prison term for involuntary manslaughter after striking Juan Ricardo Hernández to death during a road rage altercation in Miami in 2019.

The actor was also given 500 hours of community service, eight years of probation, and conflict resolution training by the judge.

The punishment was given two months after Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez denied the actor’s plea for a new trial and upheld the jury’s guilty verdict.

However, the judge stated that Lyle made a ‘bad decision’ and acted ‘out of rage’ when delivering her sentencing.

‘The evidence shows that the action of Mr Lyle was an act of violence,’ Tinkler said. ‘Mr Lyle has to be held responsible for those actions.’

The actor has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

Dressed in a red jail uniform, Lyle expressed repentance during the three-hour-long hearing. He has been in detention since October 4.