Kerala Police nabs over 1,400 goons, anti-socials, in overnight raids under Operation Aag

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police on Sunday nabbed over 1,400 goons and anti-social elements in a state-wide raid. Named ‘Operation Aag’, the raid began at 11 pm on Saturday and is still in progress. The raid is primarily being held to apprehend those who were placed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) and are absconding or are warrant suspects.

As per reports, 297 people were arrested from Thiruvananthapuram city (113) and rural (184) limits alone. Around 216 goons were apprehended in Kozhikode, 159 in Malappuram, 137 in Palakkad, 130 in Kannur, 100 in Kottayam, 85 in Kasaragod, 81 in Pathanamthitta and 49 in Kochi. Those arrested under non-bailable sections will be remanded and the others will be placed in preventive custody for 24 hours to collect more information and released thereafter.

Last year, Kerala Police launched Operation Kaaval to curb anti-social activities, which were on the rise. This was discontinued later. State Police Chief Anil Kant said Operation Aag will continue in the coming days as well.