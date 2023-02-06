In celebratory shooting in Alwar, Rajasthan, 8-year-old among two killed

At a pre-wedding ceremony in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, a celebratory firing killed an 8-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman. A 10-year-old girl and a woman were also injured in the incident that occurred on Sunday near the Kherli police station.

The injured, who are reportedly in critical condition, are receiving treatment.

Kathumar Ashok Chauhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: ‘On Sunday night around 9 pm, a celebratory firing took place at the Lagan Tika ceremony of Rajveer Singh in Samoochi village in Alwar district. Four shots were fired in which a woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed. Two others were critically injured who have been referred for further treatment.’

He added that police have opened an investigation and registered a case.