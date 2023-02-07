Food poisoning; 130 students hospitalised in Mangaluru

As many as 130 students at a nursing and paramedical college were admitted to the hospital on Monday in Mangaluru’s Shaktinagar due to suspected food poisoning.

According to reports, some students began experiencing stomach aches, loose stools, and vomiting after eating something in their hostel’s mess.

Up to 130 students with suspected food poisoning have been admitted to various hospitals in the city.

There have been 52 students admitted to the AJ Hospital, 18 to the KMC Jyothi Hospital, 14 to the Unity Hospital, 8 to the City Hospital, 3 to the Mangala Hospital, and 2 to the FR Mullers Hospital.

According to N Shashi Kumar, the police commissioner for Mangalore City, at least five local hospitals have admitted students. Since 2 a.m. on Monday, the students have been complaining of stomach pain. The lack of information shared by college administrators with students’ families caused panic among the parents.