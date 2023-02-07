For killing owner, camel in Bikaner tied to tree, brutally beaten

In Rajasthan’s Bikaner, a camel was tied to a tree and beaten to death with batons after biting its owner.

Shortly after the camel bit him on the neck, he died.

In a widely shared video from Panchu village in Nokha town, the camel’s owner’s irate relatives are seen beating the animal on the head.

The camel owner, Sohanram Nayak, arrived in Dhani that evening with a camel cart from the village. The camel, which was being led to the field by the 45-year-old man, grabbed Sohanram by the neck.

Sohanram bled to death despite his father and neighbor’s efforts to scare the camel away with sticks.

His relatives claim that Sohanram only recently (20 days) purchased the camel. The camel was very aggressive.

There are five sons and two daughters left behind by Sohanram.