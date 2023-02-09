Westland Books announce the publishing of official biography of superstar Sridevi

The official biography of celebrity Sridevi will be published, according to a statement made by Westland Books on Wednesday. The book, ‘Sridevi: The Life of a Legend,’ paints a thorough image of the actress who dominated the commercial film industry in the 1980s and 1990s.

According to the publishing house, it was authored by rookie novelist Dhiraj Kumar and will be published this year.

‘Sridevi was a powerhouse. She was happiest when she engaged her fans in a live performance of her art, but she was also a fiercely private individual. She saw Dhiraj Kumar as a member of her family. He is a columnist, writer, and researcher. We appreciate him publishing a book that really captures her exceptional life,’ Sridevi’s husband, the filmmaker Boney Kapoor, remarked.

In her career, spanning over five decades, the quintessential star worked in over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. She made her Bollywood debut in 1978 as a lead in ‘Solva Sawan’.

Sridevi, who died at the age of 54 in 2018, has been conferred with several awards, including the Padma Shri, National Film Award and Filmfare awards.