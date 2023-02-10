Air Arabia launches flights to this Indian city

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE capital, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched new flights to India. The airline will operate new direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Kolkata city in West Bengal.

The new flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Kolkata Airport will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, starting from March 15. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320 for the service. The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi at 2.25pm and land in Kolkata by 8.20pm, and return flight leaves from Kolkata at 9:05pm to reach Abu Dhabi by 1.05am.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is operate to a total of 28 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new service to Kolkata marks the seventh destination in India after Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Bookings on flights from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata can be done by visiting Air Arabia’s official website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.