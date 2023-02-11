In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, snatcher couple arrested

A husband and wife were arrested by Delhi Police for stealing a cell phone. The two accused were involved in numerous incidents of snatching.

On February 6th, police station Vikaspuri received a PCR call reporting that a couple driving a white scooter had stolen a woman’s cell phone. A robbery case was subsequently filed.

In this regard, a committed team was established. As the investigation went on, the team looked through documents and spoke to informants to learn more. The two are residents of the Shiv Vihar Uttam Nagar area, according to analysis of CCTV footage and information from the network.

As a result, the team and the informant arrived at the couple snatchers’ home and captured the couple. The two accused are identified as Karan (27), a resident of Delhi’s Shiv Vihar area close to Shukra Bazar, and Gauri, his wife. They were found to be in possession of three stolen cell phones from the Vikaspuri area, one stolen scooter from the Rajouri Garden case, and one stolen scooter from the aforementioned case FIR.

The couple had a history of stealing and snatching crimes after being questioned extensively and revealed to have each been detained in nine cases previously.

At the request of the couple snatchers, one receiver, identified as Saddam (21), a resident of Raghubir Nagar in Delhi, was also arrested. Additionally, Saddam was involved in 15 instances of theft, snatching, and dealing in stolen goods.

The police were informed that more investigation was being conducted.