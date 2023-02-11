The power facilities in Ukraine hit by Russian missiles

On Friday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned from a trip to Western capitals and Ukrainian officials verified that the Russian offensive was beginning in the east, Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s power plants.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces launched over 100 missiles over the entire nation, in addition to 12 airstrikes and 20 artillery attacks.

A Facebook post stated that 61 cruise missiles had been destroyed by Russian soldiers. German Galushchenko, Ukraine’s minister of energy, claimed that Russian drones and missiles launched from six regions struck power plants, resulting in outages across the majority of the nation.

The latest attacks were launched by Russia as Zelensky completed his tour of European allies.

‘London, Paris, Brussels – everywhere I spoke these past few days about how to strengthen our soldiers. There are very important understandings and we received good signals. This concerns long-range missiles and tanks and the next level of our co-operation – fighter aircraft,’ he stated in his nightly video address.