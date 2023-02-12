Kozhikode MCH tribal youth suicide: police will question medical staff today

As per Manorama News, police will examine Kozhikode Medical College staff members on Sunday in relation to the suicide death of a tribal man which occurred on hospital grounds two days ago.

The family of 46-year-old Vishwanathan, who made a police report, stated that he was attacked by a few persons and accused of stealing a cell phone. The family says, he was unhappy by them and ended his life.

Vishwanathan, a native of the Wayanad village of Kalpetta, was at the hospital with his wife Bindu, who was being admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health for her first delivery. Vishwanathan allegedly fled the scene after being roughed up on theft charges.

Near the former police station on the hospital site, his body was found.

Blood was detected on his nose and leg, and the body was found to be two days old.

In the meantime, Bindu gave birth to a child on Wednesday.