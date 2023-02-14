Scientists warn that France’s Eurasian lynx will vanish from the planet if necessary actions aren’t taken soon

The Eurasian lynx, a stunning wild cat native to France, is in peril. Scientists have cautioned that if action is not taken quickly, the feline that was brought back to Switzerland in the 1970s would disappear.

The French lynx population ‘desperately’ needs assistance to survive, according to a genetic analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science.

According to the corresponding author, Nathan Huvier, ‘we estimate that this population will go extinct in less than 30 years’ due to the ‘rapid loss of genetic diversity.’

He claimed that the species ‘urgently’ require fresh genetic material to survive.

Only 150 individuals make up the species in France, according to estimates. They have inadequate connections to the much larger and healthier populations in Germany and Switzerland, according to studies.

As per Phys Org, experts have blamed a combination of poaching, car accidents and ‘inbreeding depression’ for this suppressed growth. They also said that insufficient genetic diversity has led to problems with the species’ reproduction and survival.