Union minister says, Women must actively participate in achieving India’s self-sufficiency

Dr. Mahendra Munjpara, a Union minister, stated on Monday that women need to play a more active role if the nation is to become self-sufficient.

According to the MoS for Women and Child Development, actions taken to promote gender equality are having an impact in India.

Mission Shakti, Mission Poshan, and Mission Vatsalya were the three programmes that Munjpara highlighted, along with the part they play in empowering women.

He also noted that the percentage of girls enrolled in higher education increased from 19.8% to 27.3% since the National Education Policy was implemented.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, according to the minister, aims to educate at least one member of every family in digital literacy.

In the nation, there are more than three lakh common service centres, where one million people work. He estimated that 3 lakh of these are women.

The elimination of the gender gap in child labour participation, according to G20 Secretary Nag Naidu, has the potential to significantly boost global GDP. In this way, the only way to increase the GDP by 30% is to decrease the difference.