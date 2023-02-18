At least 4 killed, 35 injured after passenger bus overturns in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

Sagar: As many as four persons died and 35 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday morning, a police official said. The accident happened at Niwar Ghati on Sagar-Chhatarpur Highway under Chhanbila police station limits in the district at around 6 am, said Kripal Marco, Chhanbila police station in charge, adding that the bus was travelling to Chhatarpur from Indore.

He added that on getting the information about the accident, the police team and the ambulance rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The police administration had called JCB and hydraulic machines to lift the bus. After a lot of effort, the bus was lifted and the body of the bus was cut to take out the passengers trapped in the bus. The injured passengers were taken out from the bus and then sent to the hospital. Two passengers died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.

Those who died were identified as Anamika Soni (35), a resident of Rajnagar, Chhatarpur, two real brothers Sandeep Jain (27) and Rohit Jain (25), residents of Bijawar, Chhatarpur and one more person could not be identified till the report was filed. The unidentified body was kept preserved at the Bundelkhand Medical College. Anamika’s five-year-old daughter was also seriously injured in the accident and kin took her to Chhatarpur for treatment.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the accident on twitter. He wrote, ‘A sad news was received about the untimely loss of lives in an accident due to a bus overturned in the Niwar Ghati, Sagar district. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to bear this loss’. He further wrote that financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the relatives of the person who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured passengers.

‘Free arrangements for proper treatment of the injured are being made by the administration. I pray that all the injured get well soon’, he added.

Recently, on February 14, a passenger bus was overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district in which 22 people sustained minor injuries. The bus was on its way to Nasrullaganj from Narmada Puram.