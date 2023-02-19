Haryana to cancel accused Monu Manesar’s arms licence in Bhiwani deaths case

A Rajasthan court on Saturday remanded one accused in police custody for five days in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is one of four people evading arrest in the case.

Residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), whose burned bodies were found inside a burning car in Loharu, Bhiwani, Haryana, on Thursday morning, met with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who assured them that all the accused would be arrested as soon as possible.

Rinku Saini, one of the five Bajrang Dal associates who had been charged by Rajasthan police, was taken into custody.

Separately, Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, declared that the police in Rajasthan and Haryana were working together and that the guilty would not be spared.

The mother of one of the accused, Shrikant Pandit, filed a complaint in Nuh, according to Haryana police, alleging that Rajasthan police had forcibly removed her two other sons after assaulting her family members, including her fully-expecting daughter-in-law, who lost her child as a result of the incident.

The investigation into Dulari Devi’s complaint has been started, according to Nuh’s Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who also stated that the facts were being verified.