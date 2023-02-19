Romania opens criminal investigation into five doctors suspected of reusing medical implants from dead patients

Five doctors are under criminal investigation in Romania after allegations that they reused hundreds of medical implants that had been removed from deceased patients. One of the five doctors, who worked at a hospital in the city of Ia?i, was detained awaiting an investigation into allegations of abuse of power and bribery, according to a statement from the prosecution, Reuters reported on Saturday (February 18).

The unnamed doctor managed a group of four other medical professionals who gave him cardiac implants taken from patients who had passed away without their consent or the consent of their families, according to the prosecution.

The doctor had performed 238 surgeries over seven years from 2017, by illegally using implants from dead patients or of unknown provenance and putting patients at risk of serious complications or death, the prosecutors alleged.

They added that a large part of the implants recommended by the doctor was not necessary and was prompted by fake diagnoses or by previously prescribed medication that would trigger specific symptoms.