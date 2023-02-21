Rajasthan CM speaks with Haryana counterpart about Cow vigilante case probe, Khattar promises assistance

According to a report on Monday, Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, spoke with Manohar Lal Khattar, his counterpart in Haryana, about the investigation into the alleged kidnapping and murder of two men by cow vigilantes.

Gehlot was promised all help in the investigation from Khattar.

Residents of the Ghatmeeka village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), were allegedly kidnapped by cow vigilantes on Wednesday. Their bodies were found inside a burned-out car on Thursday morning in Loharu, Bhiwani, Haryana.

According to Gehlot, the Rajasthan Police and the Haryana Police are working together to take action.

He claimed that the Director General of Police of Rajasthan had made it clear that the claims of an accused’s family being attacked after police entered their home were untrue.

‘The Rajasthan Police did not even enter the house of the accused,’ he said.

In the Rajasthan Police FIR, Dulari Devi, the mother of the accused Srikant Pandit, claimed that her daughter-in-law miscarried the child as a result of being physically abused.

Srikant Pandit is one of the five people the Rajasthan Police has charged in relation to the incident.