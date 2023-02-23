Pawan Khera, Congress leader, granted bail by Delhi court and released

Congressman Pawan Khera was granted bail and released by Delhi’s Dwarka court. Khera was nabbed after the Supreme Court granted him temporary bail.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior advocate and member of the Rajya Sabha, brought up the situation and informed the Supreme Court of Khera’s arrest while boarding a flight to Raipur. He demanded the consolidation of all FIRs filed against the Congress leader.

Khera was the target of FIRs filed against him at police stations in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Assam after he insulted Prime Minister Modi during a press conference on the Adani-Hindenburg dispute on February 17.

Khera, according to the Congress, was arrested after a flight to Raipur because of alleged remarks he made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Police requested Khera, who is the subject of an Assam case, to deplane. Congressmen protested by sitting on a dharna at the runway.

According to the Assam Police, a case has been opened at the Haflong Police Station in Assam, and Khera has been arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and inciting communal strife for his allegedly anti-prime minister remarks.