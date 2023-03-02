Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Deputy PM, along with delegation arrives in India

New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in the national capital on Thursday for a state visit, the first by a top leader from the European nation in five years. Meloni was received at the airport by Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar. The Italian prime minister is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

Meloni will also be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, which will get underway Thursday evening. Meloni will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meloni will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the Italian prime minister as well. Meloni will meet with President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues, an External Affairs Ministry statement said. The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums, it added. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair a business roundtable on Thursday.