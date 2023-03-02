State government launches free bus travel for women on International Women’s Day

Jaipur: Rajasthan government announced that women and girls can travel on Rajasthan Roadways buses for free on International Women’s Day on March 8. Women can travel for free on all Rajasthan Roadways buses, including ordinary and fast.

The state government expects more than 8.50 lakh women and girls to travel by Rajasthan Roadways buses on International Women’s Day. The state government has estimated a financial burden of around Rs 7.50 crore.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses. The concession will be hiked to 50%. At present, the discount on ordinary buses is 30%. The increased exemption will be implemented from April 1. This will put an additional annual financial burden of about Rs 3.50 crore on the state government.