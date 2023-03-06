‘Japan will disappear’: Prime minister Fumio Kishida’s advisor on country’s population crisis

The falling birth rate in Japan is a matter of concern for the country’s government and people. According to the latest statistics, Japan’s birth rate has been steadily declining for several decades, and it is currently one of the lowest in the world. This trend is largely attributed to factors such as changing attitudes towards marriage and family, increasing participation of women in the workforce, and a lack of work-life balance for young people.

The statement by Masako Mori, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s advisor, reflects the seriousness of the situation. Mori warned that if the trend of falling birth rates is not arrested, Japan could face a demographic crisis that could threaten its very existence. Japan is already grappling with an aging population, and a decline in the number of young people could lead to a shortage of workers, reduced economic growth, and an increase in the burden on the healthcare and social security systems.

To address this issue, the Japanese government has introduced various measures to encourage couples to have children, such as financial incentives, extended parental leave, and support for childcare facilities. However, these efforts have had limited success so far, and more needs to be done to address the root causes of the problem. The challenge for Japan is to strike a balance between promoting economic growth and ensuring social stability while addressing the issue of falling birth rates.