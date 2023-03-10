Know health benefits of watching porn

A new study in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that people who looked at nude photos were more likely to open up to a stranger than those who looked at fish . They were also more likely to want to talk to the stranger again.

People who watch porn regularly are more likely to be pro-choice, support female leaders, and advocate for working women, according to a study in The Journal of Sex Research.

A 2008 study in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that people who watched porn reported more satisfying sex lives. Exploring your sexuality and knowing what you like are crucial to asking for what you want in bed.

The Anne Summers survey also found that couples who regularly watched porn together were more committed, and over half of women said it improved their sex lives. Plus, a recent study in The Journal of Sex Research found that sexually satisfied couples were more likely to share their fantasies, and porn is one great way to introduce that topic.