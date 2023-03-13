15 Naga rebels surrender before Chief Minister

Itanagar: 15 cadres from the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) insurgent group surrendered in front of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The rebels surrendered their arms and ammunitions at a function held in Itanagar.

The list of surrendered rebels includes Sh Tosham Mossang. He is the chief and president of the insurgent group. He founded Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) in 2015. This surrender of cadres brings the closure of the ENNG group in the region after being active for 8 years.