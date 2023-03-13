Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah II gets married to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis

At a lavish, private wedding on Sunday, Princess Iman, the eldest child of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania, wed businessman Jameel Alexander Thermiotis of a well-known Greek family in New York.

In front of family friends and a few Gulf royals, Princess Iman, 26, was led down the aisle by her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein. She was dressed in a white Dior bridal gown with long, lace-trimmed sleeves. A long veil and a tiara finished off the outfit.

Before signing a verse from the holy Quran, the bride and the groom signed a marriage contract in front of the monarch.

‘Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together,’ wrote Crown Prince Hussein in an Instagram post.

Similarly, Queen Rania took to her Instagram account to wish the best to the newly married couple.