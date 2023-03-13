Saudi Arabia launches new national airline

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia launched a new national airline. The new flag carrier of the country is named ‘Riyadh Air’. The airline will be a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister and Chairman of the PIF announced this.

The new national carrier will be operating from Riyadh as its hub. Riyadh Air aims to connect to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030. The airline is expected to add USD20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Riyadh Air will be chaired by His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF. Tony Douglas, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The airline’s senior management will include Saudi and international expertise.