Mumbai: The forex and debt markets in the country will be closed on Wednesday, March 22, for a public holiday. The markets will resume trading on March 23, Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled largely flat at 82.6550 per U.S. dollar. Investors were concerned over the U.S. Federal Reserve bank meeting decision. Meanwhile, India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended higher at 7.3495% on Tuesday .