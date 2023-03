Over 100 FIRs filed, 6 arrested for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: More than 100 FIRs have been registered and six people have been arrested in connection with objectionable posters, including those with derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across the national capital. As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’.

Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city. However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters. The Delhi Police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said. The Special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made. Further investigation is underway in the case.