The PM Modi will unveil projects worth over Rs 1780 crore

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi today to dedicate and lay the groundwork for several projects totalling over Rs.1780 crores. PM Modi will speak at the One World TB Summit, which will be held at the Rudrakash Convention Centre. Later in the day, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for several projects totalling more than Rs. 1780 crores on the grounds of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

PM Modi will also recognise specific states/UTs and districts for their efforts to eradicate tuberculosis.