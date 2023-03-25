Ramadan 2023: Emirate in UAE announces paid parking hours, toll gate timings and public bus schedules

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced paid parking hours, toll gate timings and public bus schedules during the holy month of Ramadan.

ITC informed that parking fees will be applied during Ramadan as per the current timing from Monday to Saturday, from 8:00am to midnight. Parking will be free of charge on Sundays.

The peak hours of the Darb toll gate system will start from 8:00am to 10:00am in the morning period, and from 2:00pm to 4:00pm in the evening period. The toll charges will be applied from Monday to Saturday, and will be free of charge on Sundays.

Public bus services will start operating in the city of Abu Dhabi starting from 5:00am and 6:00am, and will last until 1:00am. As for Abu Dhabi’s suburbs, the services will start operating from 6:00am until 10:00pm. Public bus services will start operating in the city of Al Ain operate from 7:00am until 2:00am. As for its suburbs, the services will be provided from 6:00 AM until 11:00pm.