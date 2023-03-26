Israel’s Defence Minister calls on the government to stop the judicial overhaul and hold talks with its opponents

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called for a halt on the government’s proposed judicial overhaul. The proposed changes would give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political allies greater control over the country’s judiciary.

Gallant, who also serves as alternate Prime Minister, has urged Netanyahu to reconsider the proposed legislation, arguing that it would undermine the independence of the judiciary and damage Israel’s democratic principles.

The proposed changes would give the justice minister, who is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, the power to appoint judges to Israel’s highest courts. The legislation has been criticized by opposition lawmakers, legal experts, and civil rights groups who have raised concerns about the potential for political interference in the judicial system.

In his statement, Gallant emphasized the importance of preserving the separation of powers and ensuring the independence of the judiciary. He called on Netanyahu to prioritize the interests of the country over the interests of his own political party.

Gallant’s opposition to the proposed legislation is seen as a significant challenge to Netanyahu’s leadership, as the two leaders have been in a fragile coalition government since last year’s elections.

The proposed judicial overhaul is just one of several controversial measures being pushed by Netanyahu’s government, including a controversial ‘Jewish nation-state’ law and the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

The controversy over the proposed judicial overhaul highlights the ongoing tension between Netanyahu’s political agenda and the country’s democratic principles. The outcome of this debate will have significant implications for the future of Israel’s democratic institutions and its standing in the international community.