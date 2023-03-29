Forecast: Airports of the future to scan people’s heartbeats and biometric details instead of a passport

According to a ‘future travel’ forecast for 2070 by London-based easyJet, the future of travel is set to become health-oriented, with people’s heartbeats and biometric details being scanned instead of passports. The forecast suggests that experts believe that airports of the future will log passengers’ unique cardiac signatures and biometric details on a global system, similar to how fingerprints are scanned today.

The forecast also predicts that airport shuttle buses will be replaced by e-VTOL flying air taxis, while in-flight entertainment will be directly beamed into passengers’ eyes. In the distant future, 3D-printed hotel buffet food will replace traditional food items, resulting in less food waste, and recyclable clothes will be ‘printed’ on arrival for minimalists.

Professor Birgitte Andersen of Birkbeck College stated that by 2070, destinations, accommodation, and travel experiences will change drastically, and aspects of how we holiday will be transformed beyond recognition. Holidaymakers will have their breakfast omelettes and fry-ups 3D-printed by machines, and in-ear devices will translate the local language in real-time, enabling travelers to speak the local lingo.

In summary, easyJet’s forecast envisions a future in which travel becomes increasingly focused on individual health, with heartbeats replacing passports, and technology transforming all aspects of the travel experience.