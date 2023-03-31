Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun appointed Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has appointed Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed has also appointed Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice-President, alongside His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Also Read: UAE President appoints Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also appointed his son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Khaled is the eldest son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.